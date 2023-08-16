WEBB CITY, Mo. — For “Major League Baseball” – March 30th was Opening Day. In Webb City – it was August 16th – today.

In this case – we’re talking about faculty and staff with the “Webb City School District.”

They have “In-Service” days through Friday.

This day was all about fun activities. Activities like axe throwing, archery, lawn games, video games, giant Jenga, and puzzles.

This was the first time the district did something like this.

Officials say it helps build relationships – especially for new teachers – and beats sitting in an auditorium listening to presenters.

“Teachers want to have fun. We want education to be fun, so, if we can try and model that for them, maybe they’ll take that fun into their classrooms, make learning fun for kids, and help kids enjoy coming to school. And that’s what we want for our teachers. We want them to be happy coming every day,” said Brenten Byrd, Webb City Schools Asst. Supt. of Curriculum & Instruction.

“We’re getting ready to do the inflatables where we race and we’re really excited about that. My daughter’s a new teacher this year, so, and then my husband is also the new Director of Safety and Security, so we’re, we’ve got some, we’re ready to be competitive and beat each other,” said Kim Christensen, Webb City Heritage Preschool Teacher.

Things will get more serious for the teachers tomorrow and Friday.

Classes begin in Webb City on Monday.