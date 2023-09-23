ORONOGO, Mo. — There’s something new for motocross fans.

“Dirt Bike Days” – a new off-road race track – held its official grand opening today (Saturday).

Hundreds of riders turned out to the track to check out the new additions to the property.

The owner of the track tells us that the dream of the track all started from a Christmas gift of a dirt bike to their children, and from there, it has quickly become a reality.

“Yeah, there’s a lot of different people with different ages that come out to ride, anywhere from two years old all the way up into their sixties, and all different levels of skill have come out here, different bikes. It’s been very unexpected,” said Tabetha Vailes, Owner of Dirt Bike Days.

Dirt Bike Days is open Wednesday through Friday from 5:00 p.m. to dark and also Saturday and Sunday from noon to dark.