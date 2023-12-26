Lisa McCool-Rataczak is appointed as the Director of the Jasper County 911 Center

(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The start of a new year brings a new director to the Jasper County 911 Center.

On Monday (12/26), the Jasper County Emergency Services Board of Directors announced the appointment of Lisa McCool-Rataczak as the new Executive Director of the Jasper County 911 Center.

McCool-Rataczak recently retired from the McDonald County 911 Center where she had served since the 1990s. During the last 20 years there, she served as the center’s director.

The Jasper County Emergency Services Board of Directors said their decision comes after a thorough search and careful consideration, and they’re confident that McCool-Rataczak is the ideal candidate to lead the center into the future.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lisa McCool-Rataczak as the new Executive Director of the Jasper County 911 Center. Her extensive experience, proven leadership, and commitment to excellence make her the ideal choice for this important role. We believe that under her guidance, the center will continue to provide exceptional service to the residents of Jasper County,” said Board Chair James Harrison.

McCool-Rataczak’s appointment is effective January 1, 2024.