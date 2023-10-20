KSNF/KODE — Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are reminding drivers and pedestrians to use caution ahead of tomorrow’s “Maple Leaf Parade” in Carthage.

October is “National Pedestrian Safety Month.”

And that has troopers with the “Missouri Highway Patrol” reminding locals of the dangers associated with walking near moving vehicles.

For example, this weekend’s Maple Leaf Parade, where hundreds of people will be in close proximity to dozens of moving cars and trucks.

NHTSA reports that in 2021, there were 7,388 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes, a 12.5 percent increase from 2020.

“You need to be paying attention just like the drivers do. Don’t be walking down the road staring at your phone. You need to be aware of what’s around you. Most people don’t think about it, but street signs and traffic signs also apply to you as a pedestrian. You can’t just walk through a stop sign, can’t walk through a red light. If you’re crossing the street, do it at a crosswalk,” said Corporal Sam Carpenter, Missouri Highway Patrol.

Troopers hope pedestrians adhere to these warnings and have a fun and safe weekend.