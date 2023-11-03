JASPER, Mo. — A Jasper police officer is back on duty two weeks after an on-the-job assault.

Sgt. Amber Ashby is back on full duty with the Jasper Police Department after recuperating from an attack last month. Two suspects assaulted her when she responded to a disturbance call at Pete’s Convenience Store.

Raven Gomez, 27, and Brandon David, 45, both of Columbia reportedly attacked Ashby. Police said they also tried to steal Ashby’s patrol car, eventually escaping in another vehicle, running over her foot twice in the process.

The pair was later arrested in Allen County, Kansas.