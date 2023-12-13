MISSOURI — Open enrollment, a potential game-changer for Missouri students’ school choices, is back on the legislative agenda for the coming year.

Scott Cook, Superintendent of Mt. Vernon R-5, expressed his thoughts, “So open enrollment, I think will come up again, the idea of being able to move from one public school to another without physically moving.”

State Representative Cody Smith (R) highlights the concept of open enrollment, emphasizing transfers from one publicly funded school to another. Smith sees it as a valuable tool to provide parents with more options for their children’s education.

“We’ve had an open enrollment bill in the Missouri House for the last couple of years that we’ve contemplated and ultimately passed. It’s failed to pass in the Senate,” says Smith, acknowledging the previous attempts to enact such legislation.

While the proposed open enrollment system aims to offer choices to parents, the debate on this issue has raised concerns among area school superintendents. They stress that a large number of out-of-district transfers could strain district resources, making it challenging to align them with enrollment totals.

Smith addresses these concerns by mentioning potential limitations on the number of transfers allowed each year. This could prevent overwhelming shifts between districts and maintain a balanced educational landscape.

As the 2024 Missouri legislative session approaches, the debate on open enrollment is poised to continue, with the session kicking off on January 3.