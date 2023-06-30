(Photo courtesy: Beard Engine Brewing Co.)

ALBA, Mo. — As June comes to an end, Missourians can raise a glass of their favorite brew to a month that celebrates beer. The Missouri Craft Brewers Guild (MCBG) designates June as “Show-Me Craft Beer Month.” Throughout the month that kicks off the start to summer, the Guild is all about showcasing the efforts of craft brewing across the state of Missouri. Despite the Guild’s decision to celebrate Show-Me Craft Beer Month, the MCBG says they’re “committed to raising awareness of these small businesses and their impact on our communities.”

One of those small businesses is located in the small town of Alba. That’s when the historic Old Miners Inn building became what it is today: Beard Engine Brewing Company. The craft brewery/taproom, owned by Nate and Tiff Artinger opened in 2020. In just three years, the husband and wife team has turned their beer business into a popular destination — attracting people from all over the world to the award winning brewery that’s located in a southwest Missouri town, where the population barley exceeds 500.

“I think showcasing our English style and keeping true to that style, is something that Missouri just really doesn’t have. For example, any time people come out to our little small of Alba, they’re like, ‘Let’s go to Beard Engine — let’s go to the English, brewery.’ We’re all so different and we all have identities, and I think that is what’s helped us the most — having our own branded identity that’s nothing like anyone else. It’s also what makes all of the craft breweries in Missouri so great; that each one has a unique identity,” said Nate Artinger.

According to the MCBG, Missouri is home to more than 160 craft breweries. The number of breweries and brewpubs have a big impact on the Show-Me State. That number also has a big impact on the results of a recent study. Clever, a real estate data company, released a study regarding the best states and cities. Missouri is ranked as the second-best beer state in the U.S. The Show-Me State is the only other state with two cities in the top 20: Kansas City at number 17, and St. Louis at number 18. The title of “best beer state in the U.S.” goes to Ohio, with two cities ranking in the top 20: Cincinnati at number, and Columbus at number 20.

“The thing about Missouri and their Brewers Guild is there’s a lot of local independently owned breweries that are putting up good numbers and producing good beers. And they’re up against some of the big ones. But, Missouri is home to many artisans that are really in to the craft. There’s a lot more craft industry like distillers, winemakers, and brewers popping up in this area, and across the state. They first came here years ago to start Budweiser, so Missouri has always had beer on its mind. I think we’ve always had good roots here between the Germans and the Irish that came over. When it comes to beer, we’ve learned a lot over the last 100 years. Missouri has come a long way, and I think it’s great that we have a place in that,” said Tiff Artinger.

The study reports the average beer price in Kansas City is $4.46. In St. Louis, the average price is 20 cents cheaper at $4.26. The study used several types of methods to reach their conclusions. Some of those include:

Breweries per capita

Average price of beer

Affordability of domestic and imported beers

Average Yelp rating of breweries

Average Yelp rating of bars

Bars per capita

“Beer passion” score which was provided by Google Trends data

For more information, you can check out the full study, HERE.