JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Remodeling at a local historic site is bringing a piece of history back to life.

Volunteers are upgrading a barn at the Sherwood Rader Farm just north of Joplin. It doesn’t date back all the way to the Civil War skirmish in 1863, but the building is still several decades old.

They’re tackling construction to both update the roof and add features more typical of the 1860s. And their construction plans don’t stop there.

“Our long-term goal is the the long room would become a visitors center type thing for the park out here. one section would stay storage. we’d like to get to a point with a restroom in there so we’ve got a restroom for visitors who come out here,” said Bob Harrington, Sherwood Rader Board Member.

The volunteers got some extra help with the project when a local roofing company offered free time and labor to complete the roof.