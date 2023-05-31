JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Marijuana is going back before voters in Jasper County.

Three cities will ask residents to approve a sales tax on recreational marijuana. It’s a three percent tax, already approved in other sites in the county including Joplin, Carthage, Webb City, and Carl Junction.

If approved, the tax would affect any future sales in Duquesne and Alba, but in Airport Drive, it would have an even more immediate impact.

“Airport Drive is one of those locations that has a popular marijuana dispensary, and that would be a huge revenue generator for the Village of Airport Drive,” said Charlie Davis, Jasper County Clerk.

Voters in Duquesne, Alba, and Airport Drive will decide the sales tax question at the ballot on August 8th.