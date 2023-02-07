ORONOGO, Mo. — There is a national spotlight regarding student performance at Harry S. Truman Elementary in Oronogo.

It’s been awarded the national “ESEA” award.

It’s connected to the federal “Elementary and Secondary Education Act”, recognizing continued excellence and academic growth. Teachers say the award was a surprise, but add it highlights what they see as a supportive educational environment.

“We have great resources to identify places where our students could grow and become stronger. And I feel like our building and our teachers are finding that and then finding ways to bridge that gap with students,” said April Hurst, WC Teacher.

“You know, when you’re a building that services students 2nd, 3rd, and 4th — it’s an awesome thing that we get to see them grow. And seeing the growth that we have on our state assessments, that’s been continued success and as well as our district level things, it’s an exciting opportunity to see that growth,” said Jodi Bennett, WC Principal.

There were just 55 schools across the nation to win one of these awards, and this was the only one that prevailed in Missouri.