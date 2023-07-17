JOPLIN, Mo. — Contractor crews will be updating antennas for a weigh station at Mile Marker 3 on Monday, July 24, says MoDOT.

Drivers can expect slowed traffic and traffic delays on eastbound I-44 between Mile Markers 1 and 3 near the Welcome Center in Joplin in Jasper County between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Eastbound I-44 will be reduced to one lane of traffic between the mile markers as crew and large equipment may be near traffic.

Signs and message boards will alert drivers of the work zone, and MoDOT encourages drivers to find alternate routes.