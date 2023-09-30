ORONOGO, Mo. — A local winery is toasting to a milestone.

Keltoi Winery in Oronogo is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The vineyard has been a part of the area since 1997.

Today’s event offered all kinds of tastings along with hayrides. The celebration also had live music by Dale Kellison and Bluffdwellers.

“You know I’ve actually only been here for a shorter amount of time but I think the owners would say it’s pretty incredible to know what they thought about 25 years ago and started planting grapes, it’s amazing that it’s still in existence and thanks to all the people who come out all the time,” said Donna Thomason, Tasting Room Manager.

Keltoi Winery’s next event will be their annual Halloween party this October.