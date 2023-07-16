REDINGS MILL, Mo. — We’re already experiencing high temperatures across the Four States – and those temperatures don’t seem like they’re leaving us anytime soon.

And for our area firefighters – they’re already in hot environments – putting fires out in structures, cars in traffic accidents on hot roads, and brush fires.

On top of that heat – they’re covered head to toe in heavy turn-out gear – which is designed to not breathe, encapsulating the firefighter for protection, according to officials with the Redings Mill Fire Protection District.

They tell us their necessary practices to avoid heat stroke and heat exhaustion in the summer.

Firefighters must have any extended hours shortened. They also hydrate before their shifts, during, and after.

When they’re working on a fire for a long period of time – a rehab unit will come in with air conditioning to provide A/C for firefighters to cool down.

“Obviously, inside a building fire, it’s just a container with a fire in it. You know, we can look at it that way. And temperatures rise quick, you know, they can be anywhere from 750 degrees to 1600 degrees, just depending on what’s inside it,” said Steven Coats, Redings Mill Fire Protection District Chief.

Firefighters still have to do tasks like training, mowing the grass, and taking care of station maintenance.

Chief Coats says these are tasks they try to get done early in the morning – before the day’s peak temperatures.