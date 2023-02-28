KSNF/KODE — Six percent, that’s the drop Joplin police saw in overall crime in 2022 — the lowest total in four years.

It’s good news but comes with some serious increases within the trend.

There was a slight increase in violent crime.

That includes assault cases, and especially homicides, which doubled from five in 2021 to 10 in 2022.

It’s a number that includes the March deaths of Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed, as well as the shooter in that case.

The Joplin police chief hopes to see those numbers drop this year, along with improving results across the board.

“I think everybody from line level up digest that they look and see what crimes, like where the incidents are happening. Our crime analyst does a very good job trying to project some of that out so we can do future enforcement and some predictive measures that we can put in place. So I think everybody looks at it. I think businesses look at it. Realtors look at it,” said JPD Chief Sloan Rowland.

There are plenty of decreases within the report.

Larceny, or theft, cases dropped by more than 200 reports. Burglaries are down, and car theft is essentially flat.