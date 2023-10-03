JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A referee accused of shoving a 4th grader to the ground now faces criminal charges.

Doug Rector, 61, of Joplin is charged with 4th-degree assault. He’s accused of pushing a 4th-grade football player to the ground during a game in Carthage last month.

Rector was serving as the referee for the Southwest Youth Football Conference. This video (below) shows Rector shoving the player to the ground after the player ran into him. He’s also alleged to have called the player a “punk.”

The conference gave Rector a one-week suspension in the wake of the incident. Fourth-degree assault is a misdemeanor.

No court date has been set.