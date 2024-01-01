MISSOURI — Cell phone service will be getting better in Southwest Missouri thanks to grant funding.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development is giving New Cingular Wireless more than 800 thousand dollars for two cell tower projects.

One will sit in Jasper County – while the second will benefit cell phone users in Vernon and Bates Counties.

The grant is part of a 7.9 million dollar distribution statewide that will benefit 14 projects.

The goal is both to improve cell service and create a better connection for 911.