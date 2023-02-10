JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Jasper man was injured in a crash Friday morning, Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

According to MSHP’s crash report, 48-year-old Kevin Smith attempted to overtake another vehicle while northbound along M59 in Fidelity until he lost control of his vehicle. That’s when Smith’s Nissan 350Z skidded across the median and even through the southbound lanes.

Smith’s car continued to strike a guardrail after diverting from the roadway, and rolled down an embankment where it collided with trees as well.

The safety device in Smith’s car did not deploy, the report states. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Joplin with serious injuries.