CARTHAGE, Mo. — What’s been long awaited since 1992 will soon be upgraded at the Jasper County Jail.

This Tuesday – Jasper County Commissioners plan to award the bid on nine new locks at the Jasper County Jail.

Sheriff Randee Kaiser tells us the office had three bids placed by vendors to complete the upgrades.

The project comes after Jasper County was awarded $120,000 in ARPA funds to address several needs in the jail – including the improvement of jail locks.

The state specifically allocated $45,000 for those upgrades to be in one of the jail pods.

“We’ve been fortunate in that the American Rescue Plan money that was awarded to the Jasper County has enabled us to do some of these upgrades and some of these improvements, and we’ve been fortunate in that. And I think that as long as we have opportunities to get assistance for upgrades and improvements, we’ll continue to take advantage of that,” said Randee Kaiser Jasper County Sheriff.

Sheriff Kaiser tells us after the bid is awarded – he expects the improvements will be completed in a couple of months.