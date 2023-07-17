JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff is warning residents about a phone scam targeting local residents.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, thieves have called several people claiming to be a deputy.

The scammers say if you don’t send them money, you’ll be arrested.

They then tell you to purchase a gift card and give them the numbers off of those cards to cover the outstanding warrants or charges.

Deputies want you to know they will never call you and threaten to arrest you if you don’t send money.

They add you can always contact the Sheriff’s Office to verify any calls claiming to be official.