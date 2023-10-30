JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — If you live in southwest Missouri, you can expect something in the mail in the next few days.

County collector’s offices throughout southwest Missouri will start mailing out real estate property tax and personal property tax statements. Jasper County Collector Steven McIntosh said as long as those statements are returned before the beginning of the new year, there is no late fee.

“So you can do mail, online, in person, that still works, and in person has to be no later than the close of business December 29th cause the court house is closed December 30th and December 31st,” said McIntosh.

McIntosh said you can also pay through a drop box inside the Carthage courthouse, but added he’s still trying to get one installed at the new courthouse building in Joplin.