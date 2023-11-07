JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — More than 50 million dollars is on the table as Jasper County leaders look at spending in 2024.

The preliminary budget calls for 54 million total — including extra funding from federal ARPA grants.

It calls for six-percent raises for county employees, significantly higher than normal.

The budget also factors in a big drop in sales tax revenue — more than a million dollars — as well as the brand-new marijuana sales tax.

“Calculated approximately 50 thousand per dispensary. And I think right now we have estimated we have six dispensaries in Jasper County. So roughly 300 thousand on the year,” said Sarah Hoover, Jasper Co. Auditor.

The county budget is still in development and will be open for public comment in the coming weeks.

It must be finalized by the end of the year.