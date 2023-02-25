JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday the sudden death of Patrol K-9 Skye.

In a release the Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday afternoon Deputy Joseph Deras was preparing for duty when his K-9 Skye suddenly collapsed.

She was transported to Central Pet Care where she was pronounced dead. An exam revealed Skye suffered a heart attack.

She was a six-year-old blood hound who began her service with the Sheriff’s Department when she was a puppy. Skye was trained in article search as well as tracking lost persons or suspects.

To honor her service to our community, a “last ride” ceremony will leave from Central Pet Care

in Carthage at 10:00 AM on Monday, Feb. 27, and go west out of Carthage toward the Joplin

Humane Society.