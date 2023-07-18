JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper County CASA has been selected by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) in a month-long challenge to support its program.

Jasper County CASA has been challenged to raise $15,000 by August 15, and in return, CFO will grant $10,000 to its endowment, CFO representatives said.

Nine other nonprofits are participating in the challenge after a competitive application process was held earlier this year. The challenge grants a total of $100,000 and is part of CFO’s 50th anniversary celebration to strengthen local nonprofits.

“We often say that we’re in the forever business, and endowments are the perfect example,” said Brian Fogle, the CFO’s president and CEO. “Endowments ensure that these nonprofits will have resources to serve our communities for the next 50 years and beyond.”

How Endowments Work:

Gifts to an endowment are permanently protected.

The endowment is invested and managed for growth. Historically, the CFO’s investments grow about 7% annually but are subject to market fluctuations.

Each year, a percentage of the endowment — currently 4% — is available for the agency to use as needed. The agency can use that money or keep it invested.

As the endowment grows, the amount made available each year grows as well.

To donate to Jasper County CASA endowment, you can follow this link here.