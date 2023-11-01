JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office released numbers on its annual Halloween sex offender compliance checks.

Authorities say 359 people are registered as sex offenders in Jasper County. One hundred sixty of them have to obey certain regulations on Halloween.

One hundred fifty-seven of the 160 were checked on by various law enforcement agencies throughout yesterday evening.

One hundred forty-three people were found to be in compliance with all required regulations – 14 individuals were not, and some of them were discovered to have active warrants out for their arrest.