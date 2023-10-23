JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A route in Jasper County will soon be closed for essential culvert work.

Jasper County Route M, also known as Base Line Boulevard, will be closed between Missouri Route 171 and Missouri Route 43, just north of Joplin. The closure will begin 7 a.m. on Monday November 6 and will last until 4 p.m. on Monday, November 20.

Crews will be extending the culvert beneath the road, specifically between Jasper County Roads 255 and 250.

Traffic Impacts

Base Line Boulevard (Route M) will be completely closed in the areas that crews are working. Local travelers will still have access to driveways and entrances on either end of the work zone but will not be permitted to travel through the work zone. MODOT says other drivers should find alternate routes and that there will be no signed detours.