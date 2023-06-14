JOPLIN, Mo. — You may think the next presidential election is a long way off – 17 months – but some are already planning ahead for the big day.

Jasper County Clerk, Charlie Davis, is part of an election-based group meeting in St. Louis Wednesday to focus on November 5th, 2024. Before he left, he told us they’d be discussing things like new election laws and processes – as well as the emerging technology that will help ensure a smooth vote for what’s expected to be the biggest election in history.

“For us, we’re going to be using the poll pads for the first time during the presidential election. We’re using electronic machines for absentee voting, which is going to make the process quicker. We’ll also look at how other counties handle things differently than we do in Jasper County. If I can gather information to make our election go smoother, that’s what I want to get out of it,” said Davis.

Davis added cybersecurity is a big focus of the gathering.