JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Route H over North Fork Spring River in Jasper County will be closed on Tuesday, June 6 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to MoDOT.

Crews will be inspecting the bridge which is located west of Jasper between Jasper County Route J and County Road 150.

MoDOT says there will be no signed detours and encourages drivers to find alternate routes. Drivers will have access to driveways and entrances on either side of the bridge but will be unable to travel through the work zone.