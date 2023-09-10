ORONOGO, Mo. — Hundreds gather in Oronogo this afternoon (Sunday) to celebrate a young man’s life – honoring him with a good cause.

Exactly one year ago, today – Josh and Kenya Addington lost their 17-year-old son, Kyran Addington, in a car accident.

Today, the “Inaugural Kyran Addington Celebration of Life” was held at the Keltoi Winery.

The Addingtons have established the “Kyran Addington Memorial Scholarship Fund” in Kyran’s honor — and the memorial has already awarded two local students through scholarships.

Today’s fun came with the goal of raising enough money to double that number.

Guests were treated to a car show, a corn-hole tournament, and a live auction as well as some wine tasting.

“We loved the young man. We had him working here a lot for us and he was just a great great young man. We want to continue his legacy for such a good young man,” said Erv Langan, Keltoi Winery Owner.

“The fact that they all showed up… It’s awesome. There are a lot of people here,” said Kenya Addington, “It’s pretty incredible,” said Josh Addington.

All of the proceeds raised from the event will go to the “Kyran Addington Memorial Scholarship Fund.”