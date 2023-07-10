JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — All I-44 lanes will be open at Fidelity as a new project begins under the I-44/I-49 bridge.

East and westbound lanes through I-44 in Fidelity have reopened as of 3 AM Monday following a previous closure. New paint work on the bridge’s girders will impact I-49 traffic, however.

This project, set between July 10th (today) and July 14th (Friday) will periodically close lanes and slow traffic on I-49/MO Route 59 under the I-44 bridge during work hours 7 PM – 7 AM. Lanes will operate normally during daytime hours.

Clover leaf ramps at the interchange will remain closed for the duration of the repairs, MoDOT added. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.