KSNF/KODE — Missouri residents wanting to cast those ballots early, can.

Today was the first day for absentee voting – meaning, of course, folks can vote early if there’s an issue preventing them from doing so on election day.

Issues like if they’re out of town, or if they have health issues or a physical disability, or a job that doesn’t give them the time to do it.

So what do you have to do?

“You can come into our office – we will check you in using your photo i.d. and then let you vote. And of course, as everyone knows, it deals with school boards and city councils. Marijuana is on the ballot for four cities as well as Jasper County – has got the sales tax for marijuana on the ballot that people will have the opportunity to choose on,” said Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk.

Missouri also now has the option of absentee voting without an excuse for two weeks before election day.

That starts on March 21st.

Election day is Tuesday, April 4th.