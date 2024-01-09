JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Southwest Missouri school administrators were up early this morning (Tuesday) making some tough choices.

All Southwest Missouri schools were closed because of the weather.

Meanwhile, those in Southeast Kansas still had to brave the cold.

In Carthage, the call to decide whether to cancel school usually involves administrators waking up around 3 a.m.

That’s because by 4 a.m., they’ll meet with meteorologists in Springfield from the National Weather Service – discussing issues like the wind chill, road conditions, and the type of precipitation expected.

“We also have to get that decision made pretty early. And so I know a lot of people don’t understand that. But, you know, we’ll have bus drivers that are taking off from the bus barn at 6:00. We’ll have cooks that are here making breakfast. So, you know, those are those are things that we also consider,” said Dr. Luke Boyer, Carthage Schools Superintendent.

Dr. Luke Boyer says – in terms of tomorrow – officials will keep an eye on the roads tonight to make sure there’s no freezing on the surface – and then start the same process in the morning to determine safety risks.

We also reached out to Joplin Schools to see what factored into their decision-making.

They told us it’s never a decision officials take lightly – but the safety of students and staff is always the top priority.

They, too, work with the National Weather Service for a detailed forecast and felt the road conditions would be too dangerous for parents and students traveling – as well as for bus drivers.

They also said classes and activities will resume when it’s safe.