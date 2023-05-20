CARTERVILLE, Mo. — As Memorial Day weekend quickly approaches, a scene of remembrance is taking place at local cemeteries.

That was the case, today, at the Carterville Cemetery.

Members of the “203rd Engineer Battalion of the Missouri National Guard,” along with local Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, and Girl Scouts from the Joplin and Webb City area — were on scene.

Their mission was to place American flags on the graves of military veterans — honoring their service to our country.

Joplin Cub Scout leaders say this service project provides a vital lesson for the young ones — on the price veterans paid for the freedom we experience to this day.

Here’s what some of the young Scouts had to say on what they learned.

“Well, I learned that it is important to honor the people who have died at war — and we need to thank them for all they have done to serve our country,” said Daniel Owen.

Dean Stolt – “I learned that we should honor our veterans and we should serve the people who died in war.”

“That every Memorial Day, you should plant American flags to honor the graves of veterans and people who have fallen in war,” said David Perry.

“Not very many people visit old graves and appreciate them — so we came out here and placed flags — so they could be memorialized for what they did for our country,” said Kain Lopez.

“It’s important for the Scouts to understand the sacrifices that the veterans made for our service — so we could live in this country and be free — and to honor them and to understand the importance of being an American,” said Steve Owen, Cub Master for Joplin Cub Scout Pack 10.

All the flags were donated by the “Patriot Guard Riders” organization.