JASPER COUNTY — Local health departments and doctor’s offices are encouraging everyone to get tested for HIV, especially those aged 50 or older.

“What would make the difference for you to get tested?” said Dr. Tracy Godfrey, AFC Chief Medical Officer.

Monday was “National HIV – AIDS Aging Awareness Day.”

That has health officials in our area reminding the public of the new resources they offer for those with sexually transmitted diseases.

“The traditional blood test you send to a reference lab and wait 24-48 hours for, but we also have tests where we can simply prick a finger, or take a swab of your mouth and have results in about 15-20 minutes,” said Dr. Godfrey.

And, they say, it’s not just the younger generation that needs to get tested.

According to the CDC, of the Americans currently living with the disease, more than half of them are over the age of 50.

“That’s because of the anti-viral medications, that people are actually able to live with HIV now, versus when we first learned about HIV and AIDS, so the anti-viral medications that have been developed, are amazing,” said Dr. Godfrey.

“With the availability of the labs and the testing – we’ve got the availability to test people, to check them, to give them the treatment. They need to take advantage of that,” said Michael Hall, MCHD Director.

Dr. Godfrey says if you live in Missouri, you could receive testing and treatment for little to no cost whatsoever.

“Through the “Ending HIV Epidemic” work, yes, most testing, at least here at Access and also through the AIDS Project of the Ozarks, is most likely going to be free because it is being done through grants,” said Dr. Godfrey.

Dr. Godfrey hopes that with more resources being available than ever, and costs being minimal, more people aged 50 or older will get tested.