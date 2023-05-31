DUENWEG, Mo. — An area community is turning a negative into a positive.

Land in Duenweg that was supposed to be used for new home construction will eventually become a 10-acre city park. Schuber-Mitchell has already built several new homes in Duenweg, with many more still in the works.

Mayor Russell Olds says a tract of land just behind City Hall can no longer be used for that home construction.

“This particular piece of property, they all come together and said, you know, we’d really rather you didn’t build houses here because this specific spot in minimally undermined but there’s potential for Radon in it,” said Russell Olds, Duenweg Mayor.

Olds says the land owners, Schuber-Mitchell and Nina Mosher, decided to donate the land to the city and build a park on it. Schuber-Mitchell has pledged $75,000 to develop the project.

No specific completion date has been announced.