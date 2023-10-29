SARCOXIE, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri community works together — showing support for a beloved fire chief.

The “City of Sarcoxie Fire Department” Chief — Bert Carnes — suffered multiple strokes, this month.

As he now faces a long journey of recovery and healing — the community of Sarcoxie hosted a chili benefit dinner, this evening, (Sunday).

All of the proceeds raised from each bowl of warm chili on this cold day will help Chief Carnes and his family while he continues his recovery process.

“He’ll give you the shirt off his back. If he’s struggling himself, he doesn’t care. He will make sure that your needs are taken care of. He will get up, he will do it himself if he has to,” said Nathanial Carnes, Chief Carnes’ Son.

“I mean, he’s not only my fire chief, but he’s my best friend, and he’s like a brother to me. We’ve been best friends for 13 years,” said Lt. Robert Dalton, Sarcoxie Fire Department.

“He gives and gives and gives and gives to the community, and he never asks for anything in return. So, it’s the least we could do for him and the family,” said Lt. Brian Milliser, Sarcoxie Fire Department.

“He’s a volunteer and he’s been with us for a few years, and we really value him, and we’re looking forward to seeing him getting healed and get back here,” said Mayor Don Triplett, City of Sarcoxie.

Chief Carnes’ family, friends, and colleagues say — he could be out of work for up to 12 weeks during this time.

And if you missed today’s fundraiser but would like to help Chief Carnes — his family has started a “Go Fund Me” to continue the efforts. You can access the fundraiser, here.