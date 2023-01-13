JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers can expect traffic delays on I-49 between Route HH and I-44 near Carthage.

The delay will be for a short time between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Thursday, January 19.

Traffic will be slowed in both directions to allow crews to work on a utility line over the interstate.

On ramps will be closed in both directions at these locations:

Jasper County Route HH (Fir Road) to southbound I-49 (Exit 50) at Carthage

Southbound Missouri Route 571 (Grand Avenue) to southbound I-49 (exit 50) at Carthage

Westbound I-44 to northbound I-49 (exit 18) at Fidelity

Eastbound I-44 to northbound I-49 (Exit 18) Fidelity

Drivers can expect law enforcement to lead I-49 traffic trough the work zone, and can expect delays wil utility crews do their work.

Signs and message boards will alert traffic approaching the work zone. There will be no signed detours and drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.