JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Travelers this 4th of July holiday should expect delays along I-44 in Jasper County.

Bridge damage at Exit 18 in Fidelity will lead to delays along eastbound I-44. Additionally, the cloverleaf ramps at Exit 18 are closed because of the damage under the bridges and to reduce traffic volume with reduced lanes, MoDOT said.

Eastbound traffic will be one lane and have its speed limit reduced to 60 mph until repairs are finished. The ramps closed at Exit 18 are:

Westbound I-44-to-southbound Missouri Route 59 off-ramp

Northbound Missouri Route 59-to-westbound I-44 on-ramp

Eastbound I-44-to-northbound I-49 off-ramp

Southbound I-49-to-eastbound I-44 on-ramp

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes. More details can be found on MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map.