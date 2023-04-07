JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Eastbound I-44 to northbound I-49 ramp (Exit 18A) at Fidelity will close in Jasper County due to upcoming road work.

Pavement repairs slated for Sunday, April 16th will last until Monday, closing Exit 18A for the duration of the project. Crews will begin at 7:30 PM that evening and work until 6 AM the following day to make repairs.

The off-ramp will close during this time while crews work. There will be no signed detour and drivers are advised to find alternate routes for the duration of the project, MoDOT added. See the map below and MoDOT’s Traveler Map link for more information.