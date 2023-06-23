JOPLIN, Mo. — A multiple vehicle crash on I-44 temporarily halted traffic in both directions Friday.

A call was received by authorities around 3:00 Friday for an incident involving multiple vehicles near I-44 Exit 6 in the eastbound lane. As a result, traffic has nearly stopped in eastbound lanes just before Joplin’s Main St. and diverted off the interstate via Exit 4.

MoDOT Traveler Map camera showing traffic

Westbound lanes were reduced to one. As of 4:00 Friday, all lanes reopened to traffic.

Authorities have not released a status on possible injuries.

More information and updates can be found on MoDOT’s Traveler Map.

This is a developing story we will continue to update as more information becomes available.