JOPLIN, Mo. — A multiple vehicle crash on I-44 temporarily halted traffic in both directions Friday.
A call was received by authorities around 3:00 Friday for an incident involving multiple vehicles near I-44 Exit 6 in the eastbound lane. As a result, traffic has nearly stopped in eastbound lanes just before Joplin’s Main St. and diverted off the interstate via Exit 4.
Westbound lanes were reduced to one. As of 4:00 Friday, all lanes reopened to traffic.
Authorities have not released a status on possible injuries.
More information and updates can be found on MoDOT’s Traveler Map.
This is a developing story we will continue to update as more information becomes available.