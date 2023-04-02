JOPLIN, Mo. — A local church is preparing for Easter with three nights of showcasing a performance of The Story of Jesus for the first time.

It’s happening at Celebration Church in Joplin.

It features over 60 adults and children, who are telling the Easter story of Jesus’ life and death through a musical performance.

The entire production was created by those who are playing roles in it, with help from the church’s choir director.

Church officials say the musical is similar to the Easter movie The Passion of the Christ.

The first two musicals were March 29th and the 31st.

Tonight was the final performance, just a week before Easter Sunday.

“We wanted to offer something like this to the community because we feel like the story of Jesus needs to be spread everywhere. His story of love and redemption. And it’s important for the community to gather and celebrate good things, and we feel like the story of Jesus is one of those,” said Brandon Dorris, Lead Pastor, “Celebration Church”.

Pastor Dorris adds that the church has been working on this program for three months, everything from writing scripts and music to designing and building the sets.