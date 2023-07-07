JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers can expect nighttime traffic delays along I-44 near Joplin and Fidelity, says MoDOT.

Eastbound traffic in Jasper County between Missouri Route 249 (Mile Marker 12) near Joplin and the I-44/I-49 interchange (Exit 18) at Fidelity will be slowed and shifted into one lane to allow crews to continue making repairs to the bridge.

The work will begin Friday, July 7 at 11 p.m.

Several on-ramps will be closed for the duration of the repairs:

Prigmore Avenue to eastbound I-44 (Exit 13) at Joplin

Eastbound Missouri Route 66/Business Loop 44 to eastbound I-49 (Exit 50) east of Joplin

Once crews finish work to the eastbound bridge, both eastbound lanes will be open to traffic by the evening of, Saturday, July 8. Then, crews will move to the westbound bridge, reducing traffic to one lane.

There will be no signed detours, MoDOT reports.