JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A chain of local convenience stores is supporting kids who’ve experienced abuse and neglect.

Throughout the month of October, all Four State area “Pete’s” locations will collect money for CASA programs. It stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates.

The company is based in southeast Kansas but has a number of stores in Jasper County, meaning money collected there will benefit Jasper County CASA.

“And when you shop there, you’ll have the opportunity to purchase a pledge card, and for every five dollars you pledge, you’ll be entered to win a gift card, and they’ll be giving a grand prize of 500 dollars in December,” said Kelly Hartley, Development Director, Jasper County CASA.

There are five locations in Jasper County, three in Carthage, and one each in Carl Junction and Jasper. “Pete’s” stores have raised more than $9,500 for Jasper County CASA each of the last two years.