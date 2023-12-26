JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Time is running out for Missouri residents to pay that county tax bill.

It’s due by December 31st—just four days away. In Jasper County, there’s been a steady stream at the County Collector’s Office, with folks paying off the bill in person. You can also mail in your statement and check or pay online.

There’s one more option if none of those work for your schedule.

“We have a drop box here in Carthage. We do not have one in Joplin this year, part of the new courts building and the changeover. We lost a drop box. Whether we put one in or not, we don’t know yet—but it’s going to take a while to do that. So we do have a drop box here in Carthage, and it will be closed at midnight on December 31st as well,” said Steve McIntosh, Jasper Co. Collector.

Friday is the last day you can pay in person at the offices in Joplin and Carthage. If you mail it in, it must have a postmark by the 31st.

