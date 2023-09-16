DUENWEG, Mo. — There was quite the party at the Duenweg Fairgrounds, this afternoon.

The “D-Town Jamboree” saw dozens stop by – all enjoying four different bands, plenty of vendors, and food.

Plus, a car show was held by “Cruisin Main” – where the cars were judged by city officials.

And on top of that, kids enjoyed bounce houses, all kinds of games, gem mining, and so much more.

The Mayor tells us that residents look forward to this event each year (next year marking the 10th).

“People tend to forget that their neighbors are important. They tend to forget that it’s necessary to get out and breathe fresh air and just hang out together,” said Russell Olds, Mayor of Duenweg.

The men on the horses you see in the attached video are part of the “Jasper County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse” who spent the day working at the Jamboree.

You can find them next at the “4 State Truck Show” September 21st through the 23rd.