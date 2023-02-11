CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The Carterville community came together, today, for an important restoration project.

Work is underway on the town’s historic community center and gymnasium.

It’s been in use since 1954, built originally for the former Carterville High School.

The facility has featured many sporting events, fundraisers, and concerts.

Right now, the building includes the original maple basketball court, wood bleacher seating for 500, a large balcony, and a visible shuffleboard court.

Today, volunteers helped make repairs to windows, the ceiling, and lighting and also did some painting.

“We love this town, all the people. We got like 25-30 people that have been here today, working, doing something that maybe they have never done, but they are willing to give it a try. We provided all the tools and all the resources. We ask them what their skills set is and this is just the first day of it,” said Alan Griffin, Carterville Mayor.

The plan is to create a modern-day event center, that can be rented for use by the community while preserving the history of the structure.