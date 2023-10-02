MONETT, Mo. — Monett High School students get a sneak peek at what their future could look like.

Dozens of students were able to visit with representatives from four-year colleges and universities, trade schools, and even the military, today (Monday).

Organizers of this college fair say this is about giving the kids a chance to see what opportunities are available.

They say because Monett is a smaller school, sometimes the students may overlook some options.

“I think it’s important to expose the students to everything that’s available to them, especially here. We’re more rural, and they don’t get as many opportunities as maybe students in the city get,” said Sam Towles, Root Ed advisor Monett HS.

Today’s college fair featured more than 50 vendors.