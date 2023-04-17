KSNF/KODE — A local lawmaker is hoping to take his talents to a statewide elected office.

State Representative Cody Smith, of Carthage, will make a bid for state treasurer.

The current chair of the House Budget Committee is in his 7th year in office, and will term-out after next year.

He was first elected as state rep in 2016 to what’s now known as the 163rd district.

Vivek Malek is the current state treasurer.

He was appointed to the position after Scott Fitzpatrick was appointed state auditor last year.