DUQUESNE, Mo. — The City of Duquesne has released a statement addressing the recent investigation into the city’s funds by the State Auditor’s Office.

While the process was underway by the state, the City of Duquesne said during its annual audit the Mayor and Board of Alderman agreed a misuse of city funds had occurred and has been addressed. Corrective actions were taken and merchandise was returned to sellers where possible.

The City of Duquesne has received reimbursement for items that couldn’t be returned.

The State Auditor’s Office has determined that no further action is required at this time, according to the statement.

These events will continue to be evaluated to determine if further action is warranted.