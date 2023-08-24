SARCOXIE, Mo. — Making sure students have 20-20 vision is the focus of a couple of grants in Sarcoxie.

Two checks were presented to the school district Thursday – $250 from the local Lions Club and $500 from the Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation. The money will go toward new equipment for vision checks.

It’s a requirement for all incoming kindergarteners and a big need this year, as the previous testing equipment quit working last school year.

“It just quit calibrating, and not working – wasn’t reading the eyes. so we had to switch to a paper chart to do it last year. which is more difficult for the kids if they don’t know what they’re reading or what the signs are,” said April Jones, Sarcoxie R-2 Nurse.

“I think it’s great. I’m a part-time Parents as Teachers educator myself. and when we screen – we have that original vision thing and I am not good at reading it. so I think it’s great she can have the new one,” said Mary Ann Gregory, Lawrence Co. Retired Teachers Foundation.

The new equipment costs about $6,500; this is the old one (above). It is a cost the Sarcoxie School Board has committed to funding. They expect to have the new one within the next couple of months.