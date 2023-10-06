CARTHAGE, Mo. — Today is National Manufacturing Day, something a Carthage company hopes will shine a light on one of the state’s top industries.

H.E. Williams makes commercial and industrial lighting fixtures, a business that first started in Carthage more than 100 years ago.

They do everything on-site.

Things like shaping raw pieces of metal and assembling LED light fixtures.

Company Vice President, Roger Robertson says it’s one of the best-kept secrets in the Maple Leaf City.

“And there’s a lot of people that don’t even know it exists. Manufacturing is kind of that hidden gem I think. And probably Missouri as a whole, they don’t think of the rural areas as Carthage being a major player in some of the industries,” said Roger Robertson, H.E. Williams VP Engineering Services.

The state estimates manufacturing makes up nearly 13 percent of the Missouri economy.